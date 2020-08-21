Warm and humid with some showers and storms this weekend

Warmer and more humid today

Warm air continues to build northward into our region today ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the northwest. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed this morning in advance of that system's arrival in our area and will move out by the mid-morning hours. Sunshine and a slight south breeze will help temperatures then warm into the mid 80s later today. Another batch of thunderstorms is expected this evening and tonight and for a portion of Saturday.