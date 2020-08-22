 Skip to Content

2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

5:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says he bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Gunning said during a Saturday afternoon news conference that two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd remain missing and the search for them continues. Authorities say the dredging vessel hit a submerged natural gas pipeline, sparking an explosion about 8 a.m. Friday that sent six people to the hospital. Port Chief Executive Officer Sean Strawbridge said it may be “some time” before the cause of the accident is known.

Associated Press

