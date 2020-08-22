Already ailing, Twins lose Odorizzi, Littell to injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The ailing Minnesota Twins added two more names to their injured list when Jake Odorizzi was sidelined with bruised ribs and fellow right-hander Zack Littell was shut down with right elbow inflammation. The Twins also moved right-hander Homer Bailey to the 45-day injured list after a setback in his recovery from biceps tendinitis. The moves allowed the Twins to purchase the contract of left-hander Danny Coulombe and recall right-hander Sean Poppen to the active roster. Both had been on the four-man taxi squad for the road trip.