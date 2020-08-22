Body recovered of Detroit firefighter who helped save girls

Crews have recovered the body of a Detroit firefighter who vanished in the Detroit River while helping save some girls from drowning. Detroit Fire Sgt. Sivad Johnson’s body was pulled from the river on Saturday afternoon following a six-hour search. Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, says Johnson was off-duty and walking with his 10-year-old daughter Friday night when they heard three young girls screaming for help from the river. Johnson jumped in to help a civilian and a nearby boat in the rescue but he vanished in the water at some point.