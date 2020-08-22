Experts flag risks in India’s use of rapid tests for virus

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India’s use of cheaper, faster but less accurate tests for the coronavirus highlights some of the inherent pitfalls of a strategy that the U.S. is now considering to scale up testing. Testing data from India suggest that some parts of the country have become over reliant on these faster tests, which can miss infections, and experts warn that safely using them requires frequent retesting. Experts also warn that since these so-called antigen tests and more expensive laboratory tests vary in accuracy, they need to be interpreted separately to properly assess the spread of the infection — something India isn’t doing.