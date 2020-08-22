Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — A rumbling volcano in western Indonesia has unleashed an avalanche of scorching clouds down its slopes. Authorities are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra, one of Indonesia’s main islands, after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks. The volcano in North Sumatra province has been shooting smoke and ash more than 3,280 feet high on Sunday morning, and hot ash clouds traveled southeast. There are no casualties. The 8,530-feet Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption. The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then. It’s among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.