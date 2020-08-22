Iran says 164 health care professionals among pandemic dead

TEHRAN, iran (AP) — Iran’s health minister says at least 164 health care professionals have died while battling the coronavirus pandemic. The official IRNA news agency quoted Saeed Namaki as saying new cases have been reported that will be added to that number. The latest toll of health care worker deaths from the virus is 26 more than the 138 cases reported July 22. Iran at the time said some 12,000 health care workers had been infected. Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak of the virus in the Middle East.