Pakistan sanctions Taliban to avoid global finance blacklist

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has issued sweeping financial sanctions against Afghanistan’s Taliban, just as the militant group is in the midst of U.S.-led peace process in the neighboring country. The move was announced late Friday and its sanctions list includes the Taliban’s chief negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar. The orders were issued as part of Pakistan’s efforts to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors money laundering and tracks terrorist groups’ activities. It is the most significant step Pakistan has taken to legalize curbs on terrorist organizations, which while banned still operate with relative ease within its borders.