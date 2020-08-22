Return to the 90s next week?

Finally some much-needed rainfall last night! Areas along I-35 and the Mississippi River Valley saw the highest accumulations of upwards of an inch, while others got the short end of the stick with under a quarter inch. Those who saw less rain could, unfortunately, see worsening drought conditions next week, as rain chances are looking limited.

Next week is looking dry, and overall hot and humid. Two tropical systems are forecasted to move into the gulf during the beginning of the week: their strong winds will push hot and moist tropical air northward into the Midwest.

Right now it looks like most of us will manage to escape the 90s, but if tropical systems bring stronger winds then some could reach the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and/or Wednesday. Dew points will be in the sticky 70s for the first half of the week before a frontal boundary brings cooler, drier air to end the week.

Rain chances are looking slim, our only chance being Wednesday night into Thursday but showers are currently looking scattered. Another week of watering the lawn and garden!