City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him. Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday. The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns. It wasn’t exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury An agent for Oliver did not return a message Sunday.