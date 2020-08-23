Finland’s Social Democrats elect PM Marin, 34, as leader

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has assumed the leadership of her own party after taking the top job in the Nordic nation in December when she became the world’s youngest serving head of government at 34. The Social Democratic Party, Finland’s largest party and one of the nation’s key political establishments, unanimously elected Marin on Sunday as only the second female chair in its history. She replaces Antti Rinne who had led the party since 2014 and who resigned as prime minister in December following domestic political disputes. Marin’s cool, calm handling of Finland’s coronavirus outbreak has earned her wide praise.