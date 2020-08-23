Israeli lawmakers negotiate ahead of looming budget deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers are trying to negotiate a last-minute deal ahead to push back a looming budget deadline to avoid sending the country to its fourth parliamentary elections in less than two years. By law, if the government does not pass a national budget by 90 days after its formed, the Knesset is automatically dissolved. That deadline is to expire on Monday night. But the ruling Likud and Blue and White parties cannot agree on what kind of budget to pass, and now must approve a bill to postpone the deadline or send the country once again to the polls in the midst of a global pandemic and Israel’s major economic crisis.