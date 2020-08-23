Laney, Billings help Dream beat Lynx, snap 10-game skid

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Betnijah Laney had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Monique Billings added 15 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high three steals and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 78-75 to snap a 10-game losing streak. The Lynx went scoreless for three-plus minutes as Atlanta (3-11) scored 10 consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Shekinna Stricklen and Dietrick, to make it 71-65 midway through the fourth quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. Napheesa Collier scored 18 points, Lexie Brown had 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield 14 for Minnesota (9-4), which had its three-game win streak snapped.