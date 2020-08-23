Late summer heat and humidity expected this week

We enjoyed a pleasant weekend across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but the hot and humid conditions we dealt with Sunday are going to stick around of much of the coming week. Tonight, conditions will be mild and muggy with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 3-8 mph with mostly clear skies. Areas along the river valleys may deal with some patchy fog overnight as well.

Hot and humid conditions are on tap for the start of the work week with high temperatures nearing 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

You may also notice some hazy conditions the next couple of days. Smoke from the wildfires out west are expected to travel towards the Upper Midwest region, creating a haze in the sky. Will need to monitor for any chances in air quality because of this.

Our next chance for rain is expected Monday evening into the early overnight hours. A few storms could become strong to severe, with the hail and wind being the main hazards. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, so make sure to stay weather aware Monday evening.

Thursday and Friday could see the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, otherwise partly sunny skies are expected. Temperatures will continue to be hot on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Relief from the heat and humidity arrives Friday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points back in the mid 50s.

The weekend is shaping up to be rather pleasant with seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and comfortable dew points. Aside from a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mostly to partly sunny skies are expected.