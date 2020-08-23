Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents are fleeing coastal areas in Louisiana as the state braces for a possible hit from consecutive hurricanes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fear is the state could see a heavy storm surge from Hurricane Marco, now in the Gulf of Mexico, and a second strike from Tropical Storm Laura before water from the first storm recedes. Laura is now lashing islands in the Caribbean. The governor says “we’ve not seen this before.” Along the main drag on the barrier island of Grand Isle, south of New Orleans, Starfish Restaurant manager Nicole Fantiny watched an exodus of people driving off the island.