Rochester winery continued its annual arts and crafts fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- On Sunday, Salem Glen Winery continued its annual arts and crafts fair. The weekend event allowed local entrepreneurs to showcase their business.

"This is our seventh year being out here on Salem Glen. We were one of the original groups to come. So, we are very, very happy that they were brave enough to bring us out this here too. So people can come out and have a little outing during the COVID scare," said Trish Miller, owner of Trish Originals.

Dustin Ebert, the owner of Salem Glen Winery, said he's happy to be able to safely continue the tradition.

"It's just a wonderful event where people can just get outside. This year we are focused on really the outside areas only this week. So we have a wonderful space out here where people can spread out amongst the vineyard and trees out here. And just enjoy some time," Ebert said.

Margaret Ogren, owner of Scents of Hope candles, said the event's turnout and community support was needed for the small businesses.

"I had a customer yesterday. Who was looking for Christmas gifts and wanted to buy just Minnesota made Christmas gifts. And it was just so rewarding to think that people are thinking like that and supporting the local little business that are trying to stay alive during COVID," Ogren said.

The winery's next big outside event will be the "Lightning of the Vines" in November.