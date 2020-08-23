Trump pushes for COVID-19 treatments, claims slowdown at FDA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing for breakthroughs in treatments for the coronavirus, White House officials are suggesting there are politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease. The accusations are the latest assault from President Donald Trump’s team on the so-called “deep state” bureaucracy. They were presented without evidence and just hours before Trump is set to hold a news conference on Sunday to announce an advancement in therapeutics. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, “This president is about cutting red tape. He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don’t see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering.”