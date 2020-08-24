Syrian sides meet again to discuss possible new constitution

GENEVA (AP) — Envoys backed by Syria’s government, opposition and civil society are resuming meetings in Geneva to discuss a possible new constitution. The step seen by the U.N. mediator as a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of the country’s devastating nine-year civil war. The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months, before the coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of a planned March meeting. Participants were to be tested for the virus before and after arrival in Geneva. The U.N. Syria envoy is hoping to build “trust and confidence” in a U.N.-led process on Syria’s constitution that has produced few concrete results so far.