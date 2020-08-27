Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha’s streets are more calm following a night of peaceful protests and no widespread unrest for the first time since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Marchers were solemn during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago following the chaos of the previous night, when two demonstrators were fatally shot and a third was wounded. A 17-year-old from Illinois, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested in the shootings. The protests sprang in reaction to the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake on Sunday night. Officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.