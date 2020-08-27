Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have resumed talks over a stalled COVID-19 aid package. But the outlook for any swift resolution appears bleak as President Donald Trump’s team and congressional Democrats have been unable to agree on a compromise. Pelosi said she told Meadows on Thursday that the Democrats would be willing to meet halfway — at $2.2 trillion. That’s a slight reduction from her last proposal before talks collapsed earlier this month. The White House, which has stuck with its initial $1 trillion offer, had no immediate response.