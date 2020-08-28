21-year-old facing charge of murdering his father in rural Cannon Falls

RURAL CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 21-year-old is in custody at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center, booked on charges of killing his father.

Cole DeGroot is accused of shooting his father, 55-year-old Terry DeGroot after a "disagreement" on Thursday. That's according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Cannon Falls Ambulance and Fire responded to the scene. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office was also involved.

DeGroot is in custody on a charge of second-degree murder. The incident remains under investigation with formal charges pending.