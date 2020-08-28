Austin Public Schools delays start of school year

Austin Public Schools delays start of school yearNew
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Austin Public Schools is pushing back the start of the school year for many students.
The district said in a Facebook post that it needs more time to get ready.
"As you are aware, these are highly unique times that have presented incredible challenges to a traditional opening of school," the district said. "Something that normally takes 8 to 9 months to complete has been condensed into a four week time frame."
Students grades seven through 12 will now start next Thursday. They will have two days of in-person classes and three days of distance learning.
The first day of school for grades pre-K through six will be next Wednesday. Those students will be in classrooms five days a week.