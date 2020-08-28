Australia open to taking gunman back from New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister is open to allowing an Australian white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshipers at two New Zealand mosques to serve his life sentence in his homeland. A transfer would buck international convention and require changes to the laws in both countries. But proponents have called for Australia to take responsibility for imprisoning Brenton Harrison Tarrant and to take the costs off New Zealanders. Tarrant was sentenced Thursday and no formal request for his transfer has been made. Australia’s Scott Morrison and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern both call the victims’ wishes paramount. New Zealand’s opposition leader is concerned Australia might then want to send back hundreds of New Zealand citizens now in Australian prisons.