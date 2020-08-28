Beirut residents determined to save heritage lost to blast

BEIRUT (AP) — In the streets of two Beirut historic neighborhoods, workers are erecting scaffolding to support buildings that have stood for more than a century – now at risk of collapse after the massive Aug. 4 explosion that tore through the capital. The explosion damaged thousands of buildings, including dozens of Ottoman and French mandate-era structures which had been among the few survivors of a years-old construction frenzy replacing traditional houses with modern buildings. The head of the U.N. cultural agency, UNESCO is calling for persevering the historic districts of Beirut through laws that prevent selling buildings by taking advantage of weak owners.