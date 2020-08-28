Cooler conditions expected this weekend with rain chances returning early next week

Storms Friday morning brought some much needed rain to southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. NW Austin picked up over two inches and the Rochester International Airport received roughly three quarters of an inch. High temperatures topped off in the low 80s today, ending our heatwave. A heatwave is defined as five or more days of high temperatures of at least nine degrees or more above the average high temperature. This heatwave lasted from Sunday to Thursday.

As we end what was a rather hot and humid week, cooler and more pleasant conditions are in store for the weekend as Canadian high pressure takes control of the region. Tonight, overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and light northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

A beautiful weekend is on tap for the region, starting Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday is expected to see a repeat performance with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next chance for precipitation looks to move into the region Sunday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Another round of showers and storms is possible Monday with the potential for some storms to be on the stronger side. Will need to keep a close eye on that potential throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than normal on Monday with highs near 70 degrees.

Below normal temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with rain chances continuing into Tuesday with a slight chance for spotty showers. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. A break from the rain comes Wednesday, along with our warmest expected temperatures of the week in the mid 70s.

A few additional spotty showers may be possible Thursday afternoon, otherwise much of the day will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Friday looks to be another seasonably cool day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.