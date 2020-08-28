 Skip to Content

Out-of-court settlement reached in excessive force lawsuit

5:32 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who said he suffered a serious brain injury during an arrest by an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy. The attorney for Kameron Boudin tells KFGO radio that the settlement is for nearly $1.6 million. The lawsuit sought $2 million. The incident happened in December 2018. Authorities had been looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight and found him at his home in Parkers Prairie. A deputy’s body camera showed Deputy Jeremias Krupich punching Boudin several times in the face while sitting on top of him. None of the officers at the scene intervened.  

Associated Press

