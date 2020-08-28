At D.C. march, families decry ‘two systems of justice’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights advocates gathered Friday with the families of police brutality and vigilante violence victims to speak out against, during a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many felt compelled to join civil rights advocates in Washington.