Too risky? Fed pressed to expand aid to some businesses

11:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Many lawmakers are asking the Fed to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses, by allowing companies to offer assets such as commercial properties as collateral. They warn that hard-hit hotels and shopping malls could face a huge wave of foreclosures, hurting local communities and jobs across the country. But some critics say the Fed’s plan would be risky.

