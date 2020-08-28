UNI announces 62 total positive COVID-19 cases, new data dashboard

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has released COVID-19 data from the past two weeks since students started arriving on campus.

The university announced 62 positive tests from Aug. 17 - Aug. 27. In that time frame, the Student Health Center gave 225 tests with 163 individuals testing negative.

There are currently 31 positive individuals living on-campus that are in 10-day isolation and 81 individuals on-campus who are still in a 14-day quarantine period due to close contact with a known positive.

This is UNI's first release. The school will update its COVID-19 dashboard every Monday and Friday.