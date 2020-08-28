California governor announces new, slower reopening plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer. The new rules create a four-tier, color-coded system that counties will move through based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on two metrics to determine which tier a county is in: case rates and the percentage of positive tests. The new process will put more power with the state instead of the counties. The new rules come nearly two months after Newsom shut down bars, indoor dining at restaurants and other businesses following a surge in cases.