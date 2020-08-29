2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 17 people

BEIJING (AP) — Seventeen people have been killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed. The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including 21 in serious condition. The restaurant in Shanxi province was hosting a gathering at the time of Saturday’s collapse. Hundreds of workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped survivors in a daylong operation. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall. The cause of the collapse was unclear.