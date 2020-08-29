Arkansas sheriff quits after racist rant goes viral

DEWITT, Ark. (AP) — The sheriff of an Arkansas Delta county has resigned under pressure after a recording of a man identified as him delivering a racist rant went viral. Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright resigned Friday at the request of the county’s governing board. The Pine Bluff Commercial reported a five-minute audio recording circulated on Facebook this week of a man uses a racial slur nine times after becoming upset that a woman he was with spoke to a black person in a grocery store. Wright had been with the sheriff’s office for 26 years, the last four as the elected sheriff.