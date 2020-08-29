Beautiful weekend; Rain chances return Monday

We saw beautiful conditions across the region today, and are in for a repeat performance Sunday. Tonight, cooler temperatures in the low 50s are expected with mainly clear skies. Winds will be calm and with high pressure overhead, areas of fog are expected to develop in river valleys.

We are in for another beautiful late August day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will gradually start to increase in the early evening as our next weather makes approaches our area. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to move in after midnight, lasting into the first part of Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the morning commute Monday and look to exit the region around the Noon hour. Some cloud cover may linger during the afternoon, but conditions should be dry. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds is possible with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer, more seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s are expected for Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Slightly cooler temperatures move back into the area for the second half of the work week with afternoon highs staying mainly in the low 70s. Abundant sunshine is expected, so conditions will be perfect for getting outdoors on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.