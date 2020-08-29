Classical agency Columbia Artists says it will shut down

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia Artists Management Inc., one of the leading agencies representing classical music performers, says it is shutting down. A statement emailed to CAMI artists says the agency is closing its doors Monday. The statement says the company is entering a form of an insolvency proceeding “where assets are liquidated and claims addressed in an orderly manner.” The statement also says the company “endured a prolonged pandemic environment.” The agency was founded in December 1930 and has represented many of the leading conductors, among them Herbert von Karajan, Leonard Bernstein, James Levine, Seiji Ozawa and Valery Gergiev.