Health experts decry Trump’s shunning of virus rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health officials are expressing concern about the largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event that President Donald Trump held on the White House lawn. They fear that some of Trump’s 1,500 guests may have been infected with the coronavirus and unknowingly infected others. Trump’s campaign released a statement from a former White House doctor it says is working with the Republican Party on these issues. Dr. Robert Darling, chief medical officer of Patronus Medical Corp., says that the party’s protocols comply fully with guidelines issues by various authorities. He provided no details.