Hundreds march in Iowa in support of law enforcement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of people have participated in an Iowa march in support of law enforcement amid widespread demonstrations elsewhere over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Des Moines Register reports that the “Back the Blue” march began Saturday morning at the Iowa Capitol and ended at the Des Moines Police Department. Demonstrators held signs that read “we support our police,” and “cops for Trump” and chanted “Back the blue!” At the police department, the crowd chanted “Thank you, blue” as Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert stepped out of the building to give a speech.