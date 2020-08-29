Scores injured as police break up Muslim march in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Scores have been injured after government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse hundreds of Shia Muslims participating in a religious procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police said the mourners on Saturday violated coronavirus prohibitory orders in place that restricts all religious processions and gatherings across the disputed region. Medics at one hospital said they treated at least 30 people, some of them with pellet and teargas injuries. Videos circulating on social media showed police in armed vehicles warning the mourners to disperse before firing shotgun pellets and tear gas on them.