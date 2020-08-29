Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has gotten a firsthand look at the damage from Hurricane Laura. The visit to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term and it allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump was joined by the governor and acting Homeland Security secretary in touring a neighborhood where streets were blocked by felled trees and houses had been battered by the storm, one with its entire roof torn off.