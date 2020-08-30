3 suspected rebels, 1 officer killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say three suspected rebels and a counterinsurgency officer were killed in a gunbattle in the outskirts of Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city. Sunday’s violence in Srinagar comes a day after police said seven suspected militants and an Indian soldier died in two gunbattles in the last two days. Separately, an Indian army spokesperson says one Indian soldier was killed when Pakistani soldiers early Sunday targeted some Indian frontier posts along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two rivals in southern Rajouri district. Both India and Pakistan claim the Himalayan territory of Kashmir in its entirety.