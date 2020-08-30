Asia Today: Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce its plans to lift a lockdown on the country’s second-largest city. Victoria’s health department reported 41 deaths and 73 new COVID-19 infections in the latest 24-hour period. While the deaths were a state and national high, the tally of new infections was Victoria’s lowest since June 30. Australia’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has primarily been concentrated in the state capital, Melbourne. A six-week lockdown in the city is due to be relaxed on Sept. 13. But the state government has not said how it will be relaxed or given any assurances that it won’t be extended.