BET nailed its awards show during the pandemic. Will MTV?

NEW YORK (AP) — BET flawlessly launched an awards show during the coronavirus pandemic, and MTV will have its turn to put on an all-star event at a time when live shows have limitations and restrictions. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, with pop stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and BTS set to perform some of their well-known hits. Some of the performances will be pre-taped, while others will air live across various stages in New York City. The show was originally supposed to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but things changed in response to the worldwide pandemic.