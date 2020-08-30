George Floyd? Donald Trump? Hero statue nominations are in

The nominations of statues for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes are in. And the suggestions from around the country look more activist and browner overall than the president’s nominees. Trump announced over the Fourth of July he was creating a statue garden of heroes. A Trump task force says it reached out to thousands of state and local officials for proposals. Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, commissioner Amy Zanelli is suggesting George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by police. Custer County, Idaho, Commissioner Steve Smith names Trump himself. But a spokeswoman for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging Trump to focus on the coronavirus instead.