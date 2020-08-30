Huge protest on Belarus leader’s birthday demands he resign

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied in the Belarusian capital to begin the fourth week of daily protests calling for the authoritarian president to resign. The protests began after an Aug. 9 presidential election that protesters say was rigged and officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Protesters initially tried to gather at Independence Square in Minsk, but barriers and riot police blocked it off. They then streamed down one of the capital’s main avenues. Police detained at least 125 marchers. Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has been defiant but unable to put down the Eastern European country’s largest, most sustained wave of protests.