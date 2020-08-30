Silver Lake Fun: Business sees success despite pandemic, trailer fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Believe it or not, the unofficial end to summer is next week on Labor Day.

Now is the time to get outside and enjoy these beautiful, warm days. A number of Rochester residents are finding Silver Lake to be a perfect place to do so.

We checked in with Silver Lake Fun, which rents paddle-boats, canoes, kayaks and bikes.

If you can remember, one of their trailers caught fire back on August 12.

Silver Lake Fun has been around for more than 50 years, but this is the first year Ben Owens has owned and operated the company. He calls the situation tragic.

"Certainly that was a rough, tragic thing to happen for us, especially for the first year of ownership," said co-owner Ben Owens. "For clarity, it was the previous owner's trailer, we were renting it for the season. It really sucked that it happened. But we had to power through so we got it cleaned up, got everything taken care of, and just went on - business as usual."

Luckily, the fire didn't cause any major setbacks to Silver Lake Fun.

Owens is looking at the bright side: the joy from customers, especially during the pandemic. He recalls one specific memory from this summer.

"There was a larger family - they got 3 or 4 boats. And they had just moved to Minnesota, and I believe they had just moved to the United States, Owens explained. "And when they came back, the grandmother said, 'When we were out there - we have been here for 2 months - and when we were out there together on the water, that was one of the happiest moments I've had.'"

"True story. That touched me," Owens continued. "That makes up for some of the other bad things. Knowing we can make that little bit of a difference doing this, makes it worth it."

Silver Lake Fun is open from noon until 8PM Monday through Friday, and 11-8 on weekends.

Owens tells KTTC once Labor Day is over, hours will be seasonal. You can check their Facebook page and website for those updates.