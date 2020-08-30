Sources: US stops ex Colombia warlord’s deportation to Italy

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland where he’s been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes. Salvatore Mancuso received notification of the surprise reversal on Sunday. His lawyers have 14 days to try and stop the order. Mancuso is the former top commander of the United Defense Forces of Colombia, He was the most remorseful of the former right-wing militia leaders that demobilized as part of a peace deal nearly two decades ago.