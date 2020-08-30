Top French military officer arrested; reported Russia ties

PARIS (AP) — A senior French military officer based abroad is under investigation for what the defense minister calls serious security breaches. France’s Europe-1 radio reported that the officer served on a NATO base in Italy and is accused of treason for passing “ultra-sensitive” information to Russian secret services. French Defense Minister Florence Parly said a judicial procedure is under way and the French military has taken “necessary protective measures” after the breach. Parly also said that France is putting “massive investment” into military activities in space after a 2018 incident in which a Russian satellite cozied up to a French-Italian satellite used for secure military communications.