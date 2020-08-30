Twins take 4-game slide into matchup with Tigers

Minnesota Twins (20-14, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (4-0, 2.21 ERA) Detroit: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.04 ERA)

LINE: Tigers 13000; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 7-12 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .434, good for fourth in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with a .543 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Twins are 11-11 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 13, averaging one every nine at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 34 hits and is batting .296.

Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .692.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Eddie Rosario: (ankle), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.