Wildfire forces over 3,100 to evacuate in Spain’s Andalusia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say more than 3,100 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that is out of control in the southern region of Andalusia. The blaze broke out Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Seville. It has already scorched 100 square kilometers (38,5 square miles). Juan Gomez from the Andalusia Forest Fire Department says it’s not clear when the fire will be brought under control. That is due to weather conditions like strong winds. Crews are also struggling to access all affected areas because of the rugged terrain.