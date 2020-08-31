Americans divided over armed civilians who flock to protests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The scenes have become almost commonplace in 2020: armed citizens taking to the streets and openly brandishing their firearms. In each case, Americans’ views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Some call these gun-toting civilians patriots seeking to bring law and order in these turbulent times while others view them as radical vigilantes. The arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is the latest flashpoint. Some say he needed to defend himself against an angry mob, while others say he was spurred on by the gun lobby and far right.