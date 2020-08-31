Big temperature changes are coming

After scorching hot temperatures last week, more seasonable-like and well-below seasonable temperatures are on the way to start off September. Up and down temperatures are expected this week through Sunday. Highs will in the middle and lower 70s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Wednesday just before a cold front moves through and drops highs back into the middle 70s. Highs jump into the lower 80s with sunny skies on Saturday and then another cold-front will drop our temperatures heading into next week.

The temperature outlook for September 8-14th calls for well below average temperatures across the middle portion of the country. Highs next Monday through the weekend could sit steady in the middle and lower 60s. A couple of days in the upper 50s can't be ruled out either! It will really start to feel like Fall next week!

The main rain chances moving forward this week will be isolated showers late Saturday into Sunday and once again late Sunday into Monday. Most of the week we'll have dry and sunny skies for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Nick